Kuwait authorizes single-dose J&J as country’s 4th vaccine

Kuwait: Kuwait on Tuesday has authorized the emergency use of Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, the Kuwait news agency reported.

Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is the fourth vaccine authorized in Kuwait to be administered for emergency use after those of Pfizer BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Moderna.

In a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), assistant undersecretary for drug and control affairs Dr. Abdullah Al-Bader said that the authorization was issued after a careful review of the relevant scientific data and reports and after conducting a comprehensive assessment of the vaccine’s safety, efficacy and quality.

The technical committee of the ministry also reviewed the results of clinical trials of the vaccine, especially those related to the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine, Al-Badr quoted to KNA.

He stressed that the ministry will closely monitor the safety of the vaccine after its use and will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of people.

Kuwaiti minister of health Sheikh Dr. Basil Al-Sabah, in an interview with Kuwait TV said, expected the delivery of Moderna, Johnson and Johnson vaccines in the last quarter of this year.