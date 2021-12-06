Kuwait bans entry of ships carrying goods to and from Israel

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti government has issued a decree banning the entry of commercial ships carrying goods to and from the Israeli entity into Kuwaiti territorial waters, local media from the gulf country reported on Sunday, December 5.

The decision issued by the Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology in Kuwait, Rana Al-Faris, stipulated that maritime agents registered with Kuwait would be prevented from submitting applications to obtain entry permits for foreign ships in violation of the provisions of the Emiri Decree issued on May 26, 1957.

According to the Arabic daily Al-Anba, the ban stipulated in the aforementioned decree includes all ships coming from other ports to unload part of their cargo in Kuwaiti ports whenever they are carrying any of the goods stipulated for a ban on board.

The ban applies, whether the intention is to ship these ships to and from the occupied State of Palestine (Israel) or to other ports, after leaving Kuwaiti ports.

The new decision stipulates that all legal measures will be taken against those who violate these instructions.

The decision comes two days after the Kuwaiti ambassador to the United Nations affirmed his country’s full support for the Palestinians and their legitimate right to establish their independent state.

On November 25, Kuwait condemned in the strongest terms the participation of President Isaac Herzog in the storming of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, to celebrate what the Jews call the “Feast of Lights”.