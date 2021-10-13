Kuwait cabinet approves outdoor events

Kuwait cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of licensed exhibitions and activities in open outdoor areas in accordance with the special requirements determined by the ministry of health.

The decision will be effective from Sunday, October 17, 2021, the Centre for Government Communication said in a tweet.

On July 27, 2021, Kuwait resumed all commercial activities without any restrictions, except for gatherings including conferences, weddings and social events.

While vaccinated people are allowed access to all areas, those who have not been vaccinated are only allowed in pharmacies, cooperatives, food markets, restaurants, government buildings, hospitals and private medical centers.

All activities for children were resumed from September 1, 2021.

COVID-19 cases hit an all-time low in Kuwait on Tuesday as the country reported 37 new cases and no deaths.