Kuwait: Expats stranded outside the country can now renew residence permits

Kuwait: The Kuwait general administration of residency affairs at the ministry of interior said that expatriates stranded outside the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic can renew their residency permits, local media reported on Tuesday.

Expats can renew permits provided that their passports are valid for one or more years, and the company they work for does not mind.

All types of residency permits can be renewed through the ministry of home affairs website. The decision applies to everyone who works in the government sector under article 17 visa, anyone who works in the private sector according to article 18, domestic servants with article 20, and those with a dependent visa article 22.

It must be renewed online by a sponsor or company representative, media reports stated.

In the past, expatriates who had been outside Kuwait for six months or more had their residency permits revoked. This decision was suspended at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as travel restrictions and bans prevented arrivals from traveling.

According to the media reports, the visa renewal facility will be available online as long as the travel ban announced due to COVID-19 continues, and the current practice will continue until further notice.