Kuwait: Father accidentally runs over his three children, one dies

Kuwait: In an unfortunate accident, a Kuwaiti man accidentally ran over his three children while reversing his car in the Bar Kabd region of the country. He was taken into custody, local media from the gulf country reported.

According to Arabic daily Al-Qabas, he was reversing his car, and he could not see his three children who were playing, so he accidentally ran over them.

The accident resulted in the death of his 4-year-old daughter on the spot, while the other two children, who are no more than seven-years-old, were seriously injured and were taken to the hospital. They were admitted to the intensive care room.

As per the media reports, security authorities opened an investigation into the incident and arrested the father for questioning.

It is reported that around 240 hitting accidents by cars happen annually in Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million people due to disregard for road rules, according to figures from traffic authorities.