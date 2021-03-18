Kuwait Foreign Minister arrives in India for two-day visit

By ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 18th March 2021 6:56 am IST
Kuwait Foreign Minister
Kuwait Foreign Minister arrives in India

New Delhi: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State of Cabinet Affairs of Kuwait Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah arrived here on Wednesday for a two-day visit.

During his visit, Mohammed Al-Sabah will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday.

On March 2, Jaishankar and Al-Sabah had discussed bilateral cooperation and the regional situation between the two countries.

India recently dispatched a consignment of Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines to assist Kuwait in its fight against the coronavirus.

“Made in India vaccines now reach Kuwait. Valuing our close friendship and strong ties,” Jaishankar had tweeted.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 18th March 2021 6:56 am IST
Back to top button