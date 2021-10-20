Kuwait lifts COVID-19 restrictions for vaccinated people

Kuwait: The Kuwait government on Wednesday announced the lifting of the precautionary measures imposed regarding the COVID-19 for those who received the vaccine, starting from October 24, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

In a press conference, Kuwait Prime Minister Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah said, “We announce the return of a cautious normal life, the entry into the fifth and final phase, and the abolition of precautionary decisions.”

The government spokesman, Tariq Al-Marzam, explained that the government has taken a set of decisions that include assigning the ministry of Times and Islamic Affairs to allow the return of worshipers without social distancing, taking into account the procedures for vaccination and wearing the mask.

He added that conferences and social events such as weddings will be allowed, provided that this is limited to those who are vaccinated and the obligation to wear a mask.

In addition to allowing the mask not to be worn in open spaces, and to adhere to it in closed places, with the exception of restaurants and cafes.

The government commissioned the ministry of interior to re-issue entry visas to the country for vaccinated people who received the vaccine.

The cabinet assigns the civil aviation administration to implement the third phase of the plan to operate Kuwait International Airport at its full capacity from Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Kuwait is the latest Gulf country to announce the lifting of precautionary restrictions for the COVID-19, after Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Kuwait had banned foreigners from entering the country since last February as part of efforts to prevent COVID-19 infections in the country.

On April 24, the Kuwaiti civil aviation authorities announced that all commercial flights from India would be banned until further notice, due to a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases.

Over one million Indian community members live in Kuwait, the largest expatriate community in the country, according to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

On August 22, 2021, Kuwait lifted ban on travellers from India, Egypt, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka.