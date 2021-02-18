Kuwait orders mandatory hotel quarantine for all passengers from February 21

Kuwait: After a two-week ban which was put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, all flight passengers who land in and depart from Kuwait International Airport must book hotels for the mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine at their own expense starting from February 21, Directorate general of civil aviation said.

اللجنة العليا لاعادة تشغيل الرحلات التجارية تبحث آلية تطبيق قرارات مجلس الوزراء الأخيرة بشأن تطبيق الحجر المؤسسي على جميع الركاب القادمين لمطار الكويت الدولي . pic.twitter.com/VzMtcH80UQ — الطيران المدني (@Kuwait_DGCA) February 9, 2021

According to the decision, it is applicable to both Kuwaitis and foreign nationals. 43 hotels signed up to offer its services and their prices are dependent on whether they are three, four, or five-star hotels and the services it provides.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) spokesman Saad Al-Otaibi said in a statement that all travelers would have to book their hotel through the Kuwait Mosafer app before arriving in Kuwait.

Al Otaibi pointed out that to ensure that all health measures are followed with the airlines, all passengers must confirm their hotel booking before boarding the flight. As far as hotels are concerned, they will designate certain floors or parts of the hotel to quarantining guests and all food will be provided in disposable containers to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

Once travelers are done with their seven-day quarantine at the hotel of their choice, they must quarantine for an additional seven days at home.