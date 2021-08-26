Kuwait says no plans yet for resuming flights to India

Kuwait: Kuwait’s Directorate General of the Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday said that no date has been set for the resumption of commercial flights with India and five other countries amid continued COVID-19 restrictions, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

On August 18, 2021, the Kuwaiti government announced resuming flights with India, Egypt, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal, but the DGCA of Kuwait has denied a date was set for flight resumption, KUNA said.

DGCA head of air transport Abdullah Al Rajahi said operating plans that are in line with the current seat limits are still being prepared.

Since August 1, Kuwaiti citizens have been allowed to travel abroad only if they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The move was announced by the DGCA but only applies to those who have received one of the four approved vaccines in the country, including Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

On August 23, the Kuwaiti government eased some restrictions related to the COVID-19 and allowed the resumption of many activities. Gatherings such as conferences and weddings remain off-limits to people who have not been vaccinated.

On August 25, Kuwait’s health minister said 70 per cent of the country’s population has now been vaccinated against COVID-19.