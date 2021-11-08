Kuwaiti actress Shams lauds Bill Gates, offers to marry him

Kuwait: Kuwaiti actress and singer Shams Bandar Al-Aslami has offered to marry US billionaire and Microsoft founder Bill Gates through a tweet.

It is noteworthy that Bill Gates is one of the five richest businessmen in the world. In early August, he officially announced the end of his relationship with his wife, Melinda.

The Gulf singer on Friday, November 5, 2021, took to Twitter and re-published a tweet talking about Gates’ prediction years ago, of possible terrorist attacks in which the smallpox virus would be used to inflict maximum damage.

In her tweet, Shams expressed her admiration for Gates and wrote, “This man is smart. He is the luminary of the current digital age. I like his foresight and knowledge of what will happen in the future. I am offering him marriage, do you expect him to agree???”.

جميل هذا الانسان نبي العصر الالكتروني عاجبني تنبؤاته ومعرفته بلي جاي انا اعرض عليه الزواج تتوقعون يوافق؟؟؟ https://t.co/H2WLlHtQeQ — #شمس ☀️ (@shamsofficial) November 5, 2021

Local and regional media reported the news of her proposal to marry Bill Gates, prompting the singer to respond, saying her tweet was misinterpreted.

As per the media reports, later Shams said she wasn’t serious about her offer and that the tweet was nothing but sarcasm.