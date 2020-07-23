Kuwaiti Emir to leave for the US to complete treatment

Kuwait City: Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will leave for the US on Thursday to complete medical treatment following his recent surgery, state media reported.

The Kuwaiti Emir was admitted to a hospital on July 18 for a medical checkup and had a “successful” surgery a day later; the Kuwait News Agency quoted Minister of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah as saying on Wednesday.

Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will “temporarily carry out some of his duties”, Xinhua news agency reported citing KUNA as saying.

Last summer, the Emir was reported to have suffered a health “setback” while in Kuwait.

The following month, he was hospitalised for medical tests during a visit to the US.

Sheikh Sabah has been credited with shaping the Gulf nation’s foreign policy and spent decades as foreign minister before becoming Emir in 2006.

Source: IANS