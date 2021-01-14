Kuwaitis receive 2nd doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Kuwait City, Jan 15 : Kuwaiti people started to receive the second doses of Covid-19 vaccine, as part of the national vaccination campaign at Kuwait Vaccination Center in Hawalli Governorate, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) said.

Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received the second dose of coronavirus vaccine at the center on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kuwait received the first shipment of coronavirus vaccines on December 23, 2020.

On December 24, 2020, Kuwait launched the national vaccination campaign against the Covid-19. Frontline workers and elder people are being given the vaccine during the initial phase.

According to Kuwait’s Minister of Health Bassel Al-Sabah, more shipments of vaccines will arrive in Kuwait in the coming months until all citizens and residents are vaccinated against Covid-19.

