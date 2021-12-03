Kuwait’s armed forces remain prepared for any emergency: PM

Kuwaiti Defence Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali pledged to pursue efforts for upgrading capacities of the troops' military preparedness and combat capacities.

Published: 3rd December 2021 10:39 am IST
Kuwait: Kuwait’s armed forces remain prepared for any emergency, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah has said.

He made the remarks during a visit to the land troops of the Kuwaiti Army at Al-Udaire’ training range in Jahra Governorate on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the visit, the prime minister watched a drill carried out by the ground forces with the new tank M1A2K, and was briefed about its specifications and capacities to operate in various surroundings and terrains.

The troops will maintain their allegiance and loyalty to the homeland, the supreme commander and the faithful people, keeping their promise for further sacrifices to safeguard and defend the country, he stressed.

