KV asks students to post videos using #ThankyouModiSir for cancelling exams

New Delhi: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi canceled CBSE board exams for class 12 students in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country, several students of central government-run Kendriya Vidyalaya took to social media to thank him for the move.
Students, dressed in the school uniform, expressed gratitude that had a similar tone and message. One of them said: “I thank Prime Minister Modiji for standing with the student community in these testing times and deciding to cancel the exam.”
The videos were shared on KV’s social media handles across the country, with #ThankyouModiSir and #ThankyouModiji.
Speaking in condition of anonymity to The Hindu, senior KV teachers revealed that it had become an unwritten norm to share and retweet such decisions/announcements made by either the Prime Minister or the Ministry of Education.
“There will be no official circulars in this regard to avoid controversies,” the senior teachers were quoted as saying.
The report mentioned that several school principals had asked the class teachers of class 12 batch to inform their students to retweet the congratulatory messages.
WhatsApp forwards of the same were shared by several activists and Congress party office bearers on social media.
After the videos were posted, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal re-tweeted a few of them, by saying that the health and safety of students is the government’s top priority.
Ministry of Education’s official twitter handle too used the same #ThankyouModiSir expressing gratitude for his decision.
After a high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on June 1, the central government decided to cancel the scheduled board exams. It was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of the class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.