KV asks students to post videos using #ThankyouModiSir for cancelling exams

New Delhi: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi canceled CBSE board exams for class 12 students in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country, several students of central government-run Kendriya Vidyalaya took to social media to thank him for the move.

Students, dressed in the school uniform, expressed gratitude that had a similar tone and message. One of them said: “I thank Prime Minister Modiji for standing with the student community in these testing times and deciding to cancel the exam.”

The videos were shared on KV’s social media handles across the country, with #ThankyouModiSir and #ThankyouModiji.

The 'Modi' toolkit



From Agra to Bangalore to Gomtinagar to Kollam to Sitapur.



Format:



1) Student Name

2) Name of KV + name of town/city.

3) "expressing his gratitude"/"expressing her gratitude" based on gender.

5) Tag or mention the PM



At least spare the children Mr Modi. pic.twitter.com/ozdkBBdFZ2 — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) June 4, 2021

Speaking in condition of anonymity to The Hindu, senior KV teachers revealed that it had become an unwritten norm to share and retweet such decisions/announcements made by either the Prime Minister or the Ministry of Education.

“There will be no official circulars in this regard to avoid controversies,” the senior teachers were quoted as saying.

The report mentioned that several school principals had asked the class teachers of class 12 batch to inform their students to retweet the congratulatory messages.

WhatsApp forwards of the same were shared by several activists and Congress party office bearers on social media.

Schools forcing kids to post tweets thanking Modi and Pokhriyal for cancelling the board exams.



From @redditindia pic.twitter.com/aGEcOK9C6M — Raj S || রাজ শেখর (@DiscourseDancer) June 4, 2021

When @RahulGandhi said that Modi's first priority is his PR and that India is paying the cost of his image management, there are those who might not have believed him. By forcing school children to make videos thanking himself, Modi has proven Rahul right.



So, #ThankYouModiSir pic.twitter.com/XBrxwBE5pS — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) June 4, 2021

After the videos were posted, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal re-tweeted a few of them, by saying that the health and safety of students is the government’s top priority.

We cannot compromise on our children's health and safety. This decision has put an end to the uncertainty and anxiety among students and parents. #ThankYouModiSir https://t.co/wFBBGcI3wA — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 3, 2021

The health and safety of our students are of utmost importance to us, and we shall never compromise it. Students will not be forced to take exams in this stressful situation. #ThankYouModiSir https://t.co/pqa1lt4lPm — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 3, 2021

Ministry of Education’s official twitter handle too used the same #ThankyouModiSir expressing gratitude for his decision.

#ThankYouModiSir for stressing that our student's health and safety are of utmost importance and also for mentioning that such exams could not be the reason to put our youth at risk. — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) June 2, 2021

Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi Ji has always prioritised the health and future of our students. Sincere thanks to him for the Class XII Board Exams' decision which was a reason for immense anxiety among students, parents, and teachers.#ThankYouModiSir — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) June 2, 2021

After a high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on June 1, the central government decided to cancel the scheduled board exams. It was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of the class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.