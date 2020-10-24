KXIP defend target of 127 to beat SRH by 12 runs

Dubai, Oct 24 : Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Saturday successfully defended a measly target of 127 and pulled off an extraordinary 12-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Stadium.

With SRH taking their time chasing down the low target, KXIP kept the pressure on them and turned the screws in the death overs. They took as many as seven wickets in the last four overs and conceded just 15 runs. Chris Jordan and Arshdeep Singh bowled the last two overs in which they got two wickets each.

With Arshdeep dismissing Priyam Garg to claim his second consecutive wicket in the 20th over, Khaleel Ahmed puzzlingly defended the hat-trick ball to off-side with SRH needing 13 to win off the last three balls. He then dabbed the next ball to point and started strolling towards the non-striker’s end. He sped up only when he spotted the fielder sprinting towards the ball but by then it was too late and he was run out.

Earlier, SRH turned the screws in the last five overs, conceding just 38 runs and taking two wickets. KXIP ended their innings on 126/7 in their 20 overs. KXIP have thus won their fourth consecutive win of the season and continue their pursuit of a playoff spot.

Brief scores: KXIP 126/7 wkts in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 32, KL Rahul 27; Rashid Khan 2/14) beat SRH 114 in 19.5 overs (David Warner 35, Vijay Shankar 26; Chris Jordan 3/17) by 12 runs

Source: IANS

