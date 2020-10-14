Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament approves Zhaparov as PM again

Bishkek, Oct 14 : The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday once again approved Sadyr Zhaparov for the post of Prime Minister.

On Saturday, the Parliament approved Zhaparov as the country’s new Prime Minister, but the resolutions were returned Tuesday by President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov due to disputes over the legitimacy of the decision, since there was no quorum at the meeting.

The meeting of the Parliament on Wednesday was attended by 83 deputies and eight more deputies sent their powers of attorney, meeting the 61-person quorum, Xinhua news agency reported.

The former Prime Minister of the country Kubatbek Boronov resigned on October 6 amid protests in Kyrgyzstan, which began on October 5 after the parliamentary elections.

The parliamentary elections were held in Kyrgyzstan on October 4 with the participation of 16 political parties. Preliminary results showed that four parties crossed the 7 per cent threshold to enter the Parliament.

Some parties which failed to meet the threshold organized nationwide protests the next day, demanding the annulment of the elections and claiming gross violations.

Kyrgyzstan’s election commission later annulled the results of the elections after clashes between police and protesters.

The commission said on Friday that it will set a time for repeat parliamentary elections by November 6.

