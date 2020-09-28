Lab technicians fear job loss, protest at DMHO office in Andhra

By Abdullah FahadPublished: 28th September 2020 11:56 am IST
Andhra Pradesh: Contract lab technicians fear job loss, protest at DMHO office in Kadapa

Kadapa: Fearing job loss, a group of contractual lab technicians protested at the office of district medical and health officer (DMHO) in Kadapa on Sunday, following a government notification on filling up vacancies.

As many as 25 lab technicians are deployed on COVID duty on a contract basis in the district. The DMHO has assured the contractual lab technicians that their jobs are secured until the period of contract.

The protest followed a recent notification for filling up the lab technicians’ posts. The contractual lab technicians fear that their contracts will be terminated once the posts are filled up permanently.

Sub-inspector S K M Hussain of Kadapa Taluk police station said the DMHO held talks with them. “He assured the contractual lab technicians that their jobs are secured until the period of contract. We have not filed any case in this regard,” Hussain said. 

Source: ANI

READ:  Passing out parade of 273 Andhra SCT SIs held
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Abdullah FahadPublished: 28th September 2020 11:56 am IST
Back to top button