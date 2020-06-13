Lack of facilities in OGH makes poor suffer

Hyderabad: Osmania General Hospital which is run by the government of Telangana and is one of the largest and oldest hospitals in Hyderabad.

It is named after its founder Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam of Hyderabad.

The government of Telangana peeing no heed to the hospital. The hospital is lacking behind the facilities. There is no medicines in the hospital.

Doctors are advising to buy the medicines and injections from the medical shops. The attenders of the patient have to bear the cost of the medicines.

According to the media reports, patients have to wait in queue for long time for the X-ray.

The officials were giving them pics of the X-rays instead of the printout. There is no proper facility in the cardiac ward of the hospital. Even the condition of the hospital is not clean.

