Lady Hardinge staff stage protest over salary dues

New Delhi, Aug 7 : Contractual workers of the Centre-run Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) on Friday protested at the hospital’s gate against non-payment of salaries in the last two months.

About 70 workers raised slogans against the hospital management on various issues, including their pending salaries.

The employees of Lady Hardinge had recently returned to work following an order from the Delhi High Court. The contractual workers were allegedly terminated earlier.

“Even during the pandemic, the attitude of both the Centre and the state government regarding the salaries and security of the employees in many hospitals in Delhi has not been right,” said a statement by the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), which also took part in the protest.

The workers alleged that they have not received their salaries for months.

“During the lockdown, we were asked not to come and for two months we didn’t receive any salary. But even after we joined back and started working in covid wards, we didn’t receive any salary. So we had to raise our voice,” said Sudha, one of the protesters.

Meanwhile, Surya Prakash, the President of AICCTU, who was present at the protest, blamed the government for their negligence over the issue.

“Since the beginning of August, the campaign has been carried out by the workers and employees of different sectors. But the government is not listening. Labour laws are being abolished at a rapid pace. The AICCTU appeals to the justice-loving and democratic people of Delhi to stand firm against the attacks on the people and ensure their participation in the struggle to save the country,” he said.

A week ago, dozens of aggrieved protesters had gathered outside the LHMC, a dedicated Covid-19 facility, and protested against the hospital administration. They said that over 75 Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) at the hospital were “illegally” asked to leave from August onwards.

However, the Delhi High Court had dismissed their termination after hearing the matter on July 31.

The court had also directed a senior official of the Health Ministry to look into the matter and submit a report before the next date of hearing on October 5.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.