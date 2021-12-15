Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Owaisi asks PM to remove MoS Teni from post

New Delhi: After an SIT probing the Lakhimpur Kheri case said that the incident was a “premeditated conspiracy”, AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should remove Minister of State (MoS) Home Ajay Mishra Teni from his post on moral grounds.

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, “Now that it is known that the Lakhimpur incident was a planned murder, the Prime Minister should remove the minister from his post on moral grounds. He won’t do it because that minister comes from upper caste and PM wants their vote in the upcoming UP elections.”

The team probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case said that the incident was a “premeditated conspiracy”, which resulted in the death of 5 people and injuries to several others.

Earlier on November 17, the Supreme Court had appointed Rakesh Kumar Jain, former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to monitor the investigation in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case to ensure transparency, fairness, and absolute impartiality.

The apex court had reconstituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and named three senior IPS officers, SB Shirodkar, Deepinder Singh and Padmaja Chauhan in it.

Local farmers had blamed Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra ‘Teni’ and his son Ashish Mishra for the violence that left eight dead, including four farmers, a local journalist, and others during a farmers’ protest.

The minister and his son have denied the charges. Ashish Mishra and 20 others have been booked for murder.