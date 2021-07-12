Lakshmi Manchu gets inked for daughter Nirvana

Hyderabad: Actress Lakshmi Manchu, who is currently in the US with her family, recently got inked for her daughter Nirvana.

The actress, who calls her seven-year-old daughter Apple, has got a small apple designed on her left shoulder and a small heart on her wrist. The actress says that she has always been fond of tattoos.

“I’ve always been fascinated with tattoos. I have quite a few which I hide very beautifully. Being in America always excites me to get inked again. I haven’t done this in a few years but I thought it was perfect to get a tattoo of my darling baby apple. Because I often miss her when I’m in shoots or when I travel and it’s nice to have an ink with her reference so I can turn around and kiss it, kiss my shoulder everytime I think of her,” says Lakshmi.

She adds: “It is not something that I come up with. I have 10 things I wanna do and and then I show up there and then I just let my intuition take me to which tattoo I want to get, so I got two little ones, and here is a sneak peak of it,” Lakshmi tells IANS.

The actress has been giving a glimpse of her vacation to her followers through her Instagram account.