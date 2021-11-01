Lalu slams Centre for failing to control inflation



Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad on Monday attacked the Centre for failing to check the spiralling prices of essential commodities.

Lalu Prasad shared a photo of two bottles of mustard oil with MRP of Rs 235 and Rs 265 on Twitter, and asked in a veiled attack at the Union government: “Are you happy with it”.

“Price of mustard oil is skyrocketing, how will common people manage to cook vegetables,” he asked.

He warned that the impact of the “black farm laws” will be seen in the next two to four years.

“The prices of fuel, LPG cylinders have broken all records. The transportation cost has increased now and it is affecting the prices of commodities too. Poor and middle-class families are paying a high price for choosing a government having Britishers’ ideology,” Lalu Prasad said.