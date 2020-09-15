Laminate company Stylam announces partnership with KXIP

New Delhi, Sep 15 : Stylam, Asia’s leading laminate company, on Tuesday announced its partnership with Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is set to begin on September 19.

As the associate sponsor of the team for the thirteenth season of the IPL, Stylam’s logo will feature on the trousers of the team for the duration of the tournament, the company said in its release. Over the course of the season, Stylam and the Kings XI Punjab will also launch multiple campaigns to promote their partnership and engage with fans of the franchise across India.

“We’re thrilled to announce our role as Associate Sponsor of the Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming season,” said Manav Gupta, Director, Stylam Industries Ltd. “The world has been faced with an immense challenge since the beginning of this year. Although there have been many obstacles delaying the start of this year’s tournament, we’re excited to have played a part in presenting the world’s biggest cricketing event to its fans,” he added.

“We are privileged to be associated with Stylam, a product that is novel in its category and world class. Given its rich heritage and approach to the market we find ourselves in august company and the fact that it is a brand that was born in the same State (Punjab), as us, we find a lot in common that we share. We see them as our partners, understanding and building on each other’s strength leading to a winning combination,” said KXIP CEO Satish Menon.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.