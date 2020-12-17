Land acquisition for Patna Metro depot to start next week

Patna, Dec 17 : The process of acquiring 76 acres of land for a depot of Patna Metro project is expected to start from next week, an official said on Thursday.

According to the official, soil testing and other technicalities pertaining to the underground stretches as well as elevated tracks have been completed. A Metro depot is projected in the area between Ranipur and Pahari spanning 76 acres.

“We have demanded 76 acres of land between Ranipur and Pahari to construct the Metro depot. Once the land is finalised, it will be completed within three years,” said Pankaj Patel, a revenue official in the Urban Development Ministry.

This process of land acquisition is expected to be completed in six months and the land owners will be compensated as per the circle rate of the area. As per the Revenue Law of 2013, Rs 1.8 lakh per dismil will be given to the land owners in Pahari area and Rs 1 lakh per dismil in Bariya area of the city.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been assigned the task of completing the project. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already announced that the project will be completed in the next five years.

Patna Metro is an ambitious project of the Nitish Kumar-led government at an estimated expenditure of Rs 13,365.77 crore. Twenty per cent of the project cost will be borne by the state government, 20 per cent by the Centre and the remaining 60 per cent will be borrowed as loan from Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA).

As per the detailed project report (DPR), a priority corridor between New Patliputra ISBT and Malahi Pakri will be constructed in the first phase. The 6.1 km stretch will have five elevated stations — New Patliputra ISBT, Zero Mile, Bhutnath, Khemnichak and Malahi Pakri.

The Corridor 1 will have a stretch of 17.933 km, including 7.393 km elevated corridor. It will connect Danapur to Khemnichak via Meethapur having 14 stations, including 8 elevated and 6 underground.

Similarly, Corridor 2 from Patna junction to New Patliputra ISBT via Gandhi Maidan will have a stretch of 14.564 km, including 6.638 km elevated tracks. It will have 12 stations, including 7 underground.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.