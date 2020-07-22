Landlord sexually assault mother and daughter in Chandanagar

Hyderabad: At Sundaraiah Nagar under Chandanagar police station limits a woman and her daughter were sexually assaulted by her landlord and his three friends on Tuesday.

This gruesome act was done after the women, her daughter and son had food which was mixed with sedatives and fell unconscious. The woman was thirty-five years and the daughter was fifteen.

The woman’s 10-year-old son who also had the food was shifted to Niloufer hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

Meanwhile, the woman and her daughter were also shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for treatment. Further details over the incident are awaited.

Earlier this month, a 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping two minor girls here in Nizamabad district. According to the police, the accused the lured the girls aged about seven and eight years with chocolates. A complaint was filed by the girl’s parents when they shared their ordeal.

The police registered a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.