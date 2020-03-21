Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Banihal/Jammu: A massive landslide blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Saturday, forcing suspension of all vehicular traffic, officials said.

The landslide struck the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, near Higni-Ramsoo around 9 am, leaving thousands of Jammu-bound vehicles stranded, a Traffic department official said.

Road clearance agencies have swung into action and efforts are on to reopen the highway, he said.

Traffic on the highway has been restricted to one-way and plies alternatively from Srinagar and Jammu in view of the ongoing work on the four-laning highway project.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and two brothers were injured in two separate road accidents in Ramban district, police said.

An SUV skidded off the road and plunged into a 400-metre gorge near Karool village on Friday, resulting in the death of its driver, Satish Kumar, they said.

Two people, driver Sunil Kumar and his brother Ajay Kumar, were injured when their truck turned turtle near Seri along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the official said.

Source: PTI

