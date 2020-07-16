Large bird bites Brazilian President while in quarantine

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was bitten by a large bird while quarantined in his house. When walking around the grounds of his official residence on Monday, he decided to feed some large rhea birds.

One of those creatures bit the President as the country watched via the press.

bolsonaro tentando alimentar uma ema e sendo bicado pic.twitter.com/jMT9gd3MeM — muriel (@pedromuriel) July 14, 2020

The rhea is a bird native to South America. Photos that are being widely circulated on social media. The President was then recorded shaking his hand.

He mentioned that he feels “very well” and has no fever or problems breathing. He has also not lost his sense of taste, one of the most common symptoms of COVID-19.

Brazil is only second to the US when it comes to the number of people infected.