Large Ganesh idols will be immersed at NTR-PVNR marg: Anjani Kumar

By SM Bilal|   Published: 6th September 2021 7:17 pm IST
Police Commissioner on Monday visited Tank bund to review Ganesh immersion preparations.

Hyderabad: The City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar today said that they would allow only big and large Ganesh idols for immersion at NTR-PVNR marg while small and medium will be immersed at Tank bund.

He said that they were making all special arrangements for the immersion of the idols at tank bund.

Police Commissioner said that they would deploy Automatic idol release system to complete the immersion process at the earliest .

MS Education Academy

The CP made these remarks after inspecting the arrangements being made at tank bund for the upcoming Ganesh idol immersion program. Speaking on the occasion, the CP said that they had set up 16 cranes on the Tank Bund 13 on NTR Marg and 8 cranes on People’s Plaza road.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button