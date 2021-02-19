Last date for online registration of BRAOU B.Ed entrance is March 9

Hyderabad: The last date for online registration of the B.Ed (Special Education) Entrance Test– 2020 of the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) is March 9. The entrance test will be conducted on March 28 and the Timings of Entrance Test is from 2.00 pm.

Candidates can register through the vniversity’s portal www.braouonline.in by paying Rs. 600 using debit/credit card or Rs. 635 at the TS/AP onlline franchisee centres. Candidates are required to choose examination centre as per their choice to appear for the entrance test.

Candidates can download their hall tickets two days before the examination date from the university website: www.braou.ac.in.