Hyderabad: The Telangana State government has extended the last date for the submission of post-matric scholarship applications till September 21, 2021.

The post-matric scholarship benefits the students belonging to SC, ST, BC, EBC, minority, etc.

Telangana State Additional Secretary Raja Sulochna in a press release has said that the management of the colleges have been instructed to ensure that the students who wished to apply for the scholarships must register on the portal (click here)