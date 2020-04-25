Latest dance moves of Nora Fatehi go viral

Mumbai: Actress Nora Fatehi is utilizing her lockdown days to hone her enviable moves. In her new video shared on Twitter, she can be seen performing the latest dance moves.

In the tweet, she also shared her TikTok ID.

Sharing the video, the actress captioned, “Debut tik tok video! Im officially on tik tok guysSmiling face with open mouth follow me now! https://vm.tiktok.com/72Eh7q/“.

Debut tik tok video! Im officially on tik tok guys😃 follow me now ! https://t.co/j8wIx3eMqp pic.twitter.com/SKuMdie0fM — Nora Fatehi (@Norafatehi) April 21, 2020

Popular on-screen perfomances of Nora Fatehi

It may be mentioned that the actress’s most popular on-screen performances include “Manohari” (“Baahubali: The Beginning”), “Dilbar” (“Satyamev Jayate”), “O saki saki” (“Batla House”), “Ek toh kam zindagani” (“Marjaavaan”) and “Garmi” (“Street Dancer 3D”).

On the acting front, the actress will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Bhuj: The Pride Of India.”

