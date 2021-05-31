Latest Intel chip brings 5GHz speeds to thin, light laptops

New Delhi: Chip giant Intel on Monday announced a pair of new 11th Gen U-series chips, one of which marks the first 5GHz clock speed for thin and light laptops.

At the virtual ‘Computex 2021’ tech event, the company also introduced its first 5G product for the next generation of PC experiences, called Intel 5G Solution 5000, following the previously announced collaboration with MediaTek and Fibocom.

The two new mobile U-series processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics are called Core i7-1195G7 and Core i5-1155G7.

The Core i7-1195G7 is the one that is the most powerful one, achieving 5.0GHz clock speed.

The new 11th Gen mobile chips offer four-core and eight-threads configurations.

“We’ve taken the world’s best processor for thin-and-light Windows laptops and made the experience even better with the addition of our two new 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics,” said Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Mobility Client Platforms.

“In addition, we know real-world performance and connectivity are vital to our partners and the people who rely on PCs every day, so we’re continuing that momentum with more platform capabilities and choice in the market with the launch of our first 5G product for PCs: the Intel 5G Solution 5000,” he added.

The Intel 5G Solution 5000 claims to deliver nearly five-times speed increases over Intel Gigabit Long-Term Evolution (LTE) from anywhere.

Acer, ASUS and HP are among the first OEMs expected this year to enable modern connected laptops with the Intel 5G Solution 5000 based on 11th Gen Intel Core U- and H-series processors.

The Intel 5G Solution 5000 builds on two recently announced collaborations with ecosystem partners, China Mobile, HP and MediaTek and DoCoMo and HP, to usher a new generation of fully connected PCs, the company said.