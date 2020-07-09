Lava launches entry-level smartphone for less than 6000

New Delhi: Domestic mobile manufacturer Lava on Thursday launched a new smartphone Z61 Pro as the latest addition in its Z series for Rs 5,774.

Key Specs of Lava Z61 Pro

Display 5.45-inch

Processor 1.8GHz octa-core

Front Camera 5MP

Rear Camera 8MP

RAM 2GB

Storage 16GB

Battery Capacity 3100mAh

OS Android

The entry-level smartphone is powered by a 1.6 GHz Octa-core processor paired with 2GB RAM and a storage capacity of 16 GB, which can be extended up to 128GB.

“The Lava Z61 Pro is a truly ‘Make in India’ smartphone. It offers not just a seamless performance but also a very attractive look in the entry level segment. It is the perfect phone to meet your entertainment needs and make you feel Proudly Indian,” Tejinder Singh, Head- Product, Lava International, said in a statement.

The device features a 5.45-inch HD+ full view display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and will be available in two attractive gradient finish variants – midnight blue and amber red.

On the camera front, the phone offers 8MP rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera.

The smartphone camera is packed with additional features like portrait mode, burst mode, panorama, filters, beauty mode, HDR and night mode.

The device is also equipped with a superfast face-unlock feature.

On the connectivity front, the smartphone features Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, GPS, dual-SIM, OTG support as well as a micro USB port and houses a 3100mAh battery.

Lava Z61 Pro Full Specifications

General

Brand Lava Model Z61 Pro Release date 9th July 2020 Launched in India Yes Form factor Touchscreen Battery capacity (mAh) 3100 Colours Midnight Blue, Amber Red

Display

Screen size (inches) 5.45 Touchscreen Yes Aspect ratio 18:9

Hardware

Processor 1.8GHz octa-core RAM 2GB Internal storage 16GB Expandable storage up to (GB) 128

Camera

Rear camera 8-megapixel Rear autofocus Yes Rear flash LED Front camera 5-megapixel

Software

Operating system Android

Connectivity

Wi-Fi Yes GPS Yes Bluetooth Yes, v 4.20 USB OTG Yes Micro-USB Yes

Sensors

Face unlock Yes Proximity sensor Yes Accelerometer Yes