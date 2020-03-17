Lawyer faces sedition charges for calling Yogi ‘terrorist’, held

Lucknow: A re-tweet and calling UP CM Yogi Adityanath a ‘terrorist’ landed a district lawyer in Kanpur behind bar after sedition charges were slapped on him taking cognizance of his tweet.

Sedition Charge

The lawyer Abdul Hannan had commented on a tweet shared by State Information Department’s Media Advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi on Saturday.

Mr Tripathi’s tweet included a video of CM Adityanath’s Vidhan Sabha speech approving assault such as lathi charge on people protesting against the discriminatory CAA- NRC.

He captioned the video: “Tum kagaz nahi dikhaoge, aur danga bhi failaoge, to hum lathi bhi chalvayenge, gharbaar bhi bikvayenge… aur haan poster bhi lagwayenge (You will not show the papers and will also participate in riots, then we will cane charge, auction your houses and put up posters).”

Mr Hannan retweeted the post calling Adityanath a ‘terrorist’

Another post from Hannan was announcing legal aide to protestors requesting constitution lovers to follow him.

Case Registered

“We have registered an FIR against the person. He has been arrested and sent to jail after being produced before the court,” said Ajay Seth, SHO of Kalyanpur police station.

