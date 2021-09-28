Leaders react sharply to police brutality in Assam

New Delhi: Leaders have reacted sharply to police brutality during a demolition operation in a minority settlement inhabited for decades in the Sipajhar area of ​​Assam’s Darang district in the name of removing illegal occupants.

At least two people were killed and several others were injured by the police bullets. The video that has come to light in this regard has exposed the brutality and cruel face of the Assam police. In the video, the police are seen to make the poor people run by beating them with sticks, lathies and filing bullets. It is clearly visible in the video the people are seen just protesting and raising voice against the police.

Assam police beating a protestor during an eviction drive in Assam’s Darrang district on Thursday. (Screengrab)

An inhumane video has also surfaced in which a man is shot dead by police while running with a stick. When he fell to the ground after being shot, police officers began beating him with sticks. Not only that, a cameraman with the police also jumps on his dead body, punches him and expresses his intense hatred against Muslims. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

National leaders have strongly condemned the incident and expressed sorrow over it and demanded stern action against the state police.

Maulana Arshad Madani, President, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, termed the police crackdown on helpless and unarmed people as extremely barbaric and said that it was a cruelty which could not be described in words. He said that many videos of the cruelty and barbarism that took place there can be seen on social media. This oppression is extremely dangerous for a democratic country like India.