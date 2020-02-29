Leap Year: Google Doodle jumps to that extra day of 2020

A+ A-

New Delhi: With the year 2020 coming with that one extra day in February, which is known as the Leap Day, Google has marked the special day with a doodle illustration.

Google on Saturday celebrated Leap Day with an animated illustration where the dates jumped from a 28 to 29.

The extra Leap Day takes the number of days in a calendar years from 365 days in a year to 366.

Such a day occurs every four years to maintain the calendar year in synchrony with the astronomical year, or the time it takes Earth to make a full circle around the sun.

Leap day occurs in years that are multiples of four or can be evenly divided by 400.

A catch here is that a year ending with 00 is not a leap year. But if the year ’00’ is preceded by a multiple of four, remains a leap year.

For example, 1700 or 1900 are not leap years, but 2000 or 2400 are!

Going back in history, it was Romans who first designated February 29 as the leap day.

Think before you leap with any discovery, if done, the day could be celebrated only once in four years!