Learning of Arabic language emphasised to understand Holy Quran

Bhopal: “Muslims must learn Arabic language and then recite the Holy Qur’an with understanding. When Muslim Ummah is able to understand what is written in the Holy Qur’an then it would be simple for them to know what Allah’s Commandments are about. Thereafter, it would be very easy for Muslims to practice Almighty Allah’s message in their daily lives”.

The above observation was made by Moulvi Mohammad Umar, Sr. Arabic lecturer in SHZH Govt. Unani Medical College, Bhopal, who was chief guest at the valedictory function of Arabic Teachers’ Training Programme-2020. It was organized here at Crescent Public school the other day by MESCO ALEEF Bhopal Chapter which is affiliated to MESCO of Hyderabad.

Moulvi Umar motivated the entire gathering of Muslims to focus on learning of the Arabic language in order to understand the Holy Qur’an in its original language and not translation in any other language. Howsoever the translation may be good but it can never match the text in its original language, he added.

Presenting a brief report about the training programme Pervez Bari, Honorary secretary of MESCO ALEEF Bhopal Chapter, informed that MESCO ALEEF has been organising this Arabic Teachers’ Training Programme for more that last 12 years. Despite pandemic of Covid-19 MESCO ALEEF Bhopal Chapter was able to successfully conduct the Teachers’ Training this year also though via online classes.

Dr. Afaque Nadeem Khan, Asst. Professor in the College of Teacher Education (CTE), Bhopal affiliated to MANUU, Hyderabad was Guest of Honour on the occasion. He also delivered a very thoughtful message to all Muslims by saying that, today’s Muslim indulge in promotion of their own self and think about their selves only. Circumstances for Muslims will not change until they are not merciful and helpful to others. Muslims have to become a source of giving others by painstakingly striving ways and means to benefit the society at large.

Dr. Adiba binte Ashfaq, Dentist & Teacher of Ayman Quran classes, was also Guest of Honour in the function. Speaking on the occasion she said that today’s man apparently tries to look good and clean and he tries his best, but he never tries his best to purify his heart and soul while it is an important duty.Miss Rafia Sultan, Dawah Secretary of M. P. Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Women’s wing, was another Guest of Honour in the function. While addressing the assemblage she also shed special light at length on recitation of the Holy Quran with understanding.

Mr. Raghib Ahmed Choudhry, an Educationist from Indore, made a PPT presentation on the topic of “System of Dajjal in the Holy Quran” on the occasion which was highly appreciated.

Mrs. Mehnaz Ismail, Principal of Crescent Public School, presided over the programme.

In the function, the results of Arabic Teachers’ Training Programme-2020 was declared by Pervez Bari wherein First position was secured by Miss Asfiya Siddiqui D/o Haneef Siddiqui, Mrs. Naba Khan D/o Riyaz Khan was placed second while Shehnaz Ahmed D/o Syed Aziz Ahmed came third. Certificates & trophies were distributed to the candidates who qualified the examination.

At the outset Mrs. Naba Khan recited Surat-ul-Fatiha while Master Ammar Khan recited Surat-ul-Rehman from the Holt Quran. The programme was anchored by Mrs. Kishwer Basheer and Miss Nida Hasan. At the outset of the function started with Tilawat-e-Quran.

Earlier, Dr. (Maulana) Mohammad Arif Juned Nadvi, vice president of MESCO ALEEF Bhopal Chapter, delivered the welcome address. The function concluded with Dua offered by Moulvi Mohammad Umar.