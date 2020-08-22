Lebanon continues to receive foreign donations after Beirut’s blasts

Beirut, Aug 23 : Lebanon continued to receive donations from foreign countries following the explosions that rocked Beirut’s port on August 4, LBCI local TV channel reported.

An aircraft arrived in Beirut from Australia and another one from Belgium carrying medical equipment for Lebanese hospitals, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

Lebanon also received two Egyptian aircraft with food and medicines in addition to flour for people to bake bread, according to the report.

Meanwhile, King Salman center for relief and humanitarian aid delivered medicines and medical equipment to the health ministry, which in turn, will distribute them among public hospitals.

An Italian military vessel reached Beirut’s port carrying food and medical equipment while another military ship will arrive in Beirut in two days carrying fire trucks, protective equipment for firefighting and medical aid.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on August 4, shaking buildings all over Lebanon’s capital, while killing at least 177 people and wounding around 6,000 others.

This has prompted several countries to rush to the support of Lebanon by sending food items, medical equipment and field hospitals.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.