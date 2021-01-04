Lebanon has no partner in preserving independence, sovereignty: Prez

Beirut, Jan 4 : Lebanese President Michel Aoun said that the country has no partner in preserving its independence and sovereignty over its borders and land.

The President’s remarks were posted on his official Twitter account on Sunday, in an indirect response to a statement by an Iranian military commander about supporting Lebanon with missiles to confront Israel, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The Lebanese have no partner in preserving the independence of their homeland, its sovereignty over its borders, its land, and its freedom of decision,” Aoun said.

Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the chief of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps of Iran, told Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV on January 2 that “all the missile capabilities that Gaza and Lebanon possess were achieved through Iran’s support”.

The statement sparked negative reactions among a number of Lebanese politicians.

The Christian Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), which was founded by Aoun and led by his son-in-law Gebran Bassil, affirmed the right of the Lebanese to defend their sovereignty, land and wealth in the face of any aggression.

FPM, which is allied with the Hezbollah, said in a statement that “the Lebanese are concerned with preserving Lebanon’s freedom, decision, sovereignty and independence”.

The statement added that “the resistance that the Lebanese practice in defence of their land must always serve this goal, and any support that Lebanon receives should not be conditional on relinquishing national sovereignty or engaging in what they have no interest in”.

Hussein Al-Wajeh, the advisor to the newly appointed Prime Minister and leader of the Sunni Future Movement Saad Hariri, said that “the Lebanese will not pay prices on behalf of Iran”.

