Left Grand Alliance for self respect, not seats: Manjhi

By News Desk 1 Published: 25th August 2020 5:31 pm IST
Left Grand Alliance for self respect, not seats: Manjhi

Patna, Aug 25 : Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi on Tuesday said he left the Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan for self respect and not seats.

Manjhi left the Grand Alliance on August 20 after its largest constituent Rashtriya Janata Dal refused to form a coordination committee before the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The HAM chief had presided over a meeting of party leaders on August 20 following which he announced its separation from the Grand Alliance.

“My party (HAM) has left the Grand Alliance only for respect and not for seats. When we fight together under one umbrella, seats are not an issue for us,” Manjhi said.

READ:  B'luru riots: No decision yet on banning SDPI, PFI

“We had just one demand… to form a coordination committee before the assembly election. It was our long-standing demand for which I have waited for the last eight months.

“I cannot stay in a place anymore where people do not believe in democracy,” Manjhi said.

Manjhi is one of the most prominent leaders of Dalit and Mahadalit communities in Bihar having 16 per cent voters.

“I will announce the future course of action on August 30,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close