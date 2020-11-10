‘Legal action will be taken against DMK president Stalin’

Chennai, Nov 10 : Tamil Nadu Health Minister C.Vijayabaskar on Tuesday said the government will take legal action against DMK president M.K.Stalin for his false statement relating to the death of Agriculture Minister R.Doraikkannu.

Doraikkannu died in Kauvery Hospital due to Covid-19 on October 31 at 11.15 p.m.

In a statement issued here, Vijayabaskar said it is unfortunate to have Stalin as the Leader of the Opposition who is trying to gain political mileage even in a death.

Stalin, referring to some media reports, had said the death of Doraikkannu was officially allowed to be announced only after the family members of the late Minister had agreed to return back the money that had been given to him by the ruling party.

Stalin also cited the arrest of people close to Doraikkannu alleging accounts were not submitted for the amount that had been allegedly given to the late Minister.

Listing out the details of the treatment given to the late Minister Vijayabaskar said the Kauvery Hospital too had issued regular medical bulletins about Doraikkannu’s health condition.

As per Kauvery Hospital’s death summary, Doraikkannu died due to ‘septic shock’ and `Covid Pneumonia’.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.