Legal opinion sought on stand-up comedian’s video: Maharashtra HM

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said the Mumbai police were seeking legal opinion on an old video of stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua in which she is seen cracking jokes about a proposed statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Arabian Sea here.

Stand-up comedy show

The controversial video was shot a year ago as part of a stand-up comedy show and has since been deleted by Joshua, who has also apologised for her remarks which were deemed offensive.

Joshua is facing a police complaint for her remarks.

Deshmukh said legal opinion was being sought by the police in the case.

A decision on further course of action will be taken after we get the opinion. Action will be taken if she is found guilty, he said.

Shubham Mishra arrested over objectionable posts

Deshmukh said people who have used abusive language and issued threats against the comedian on social media will also face strict action.

One Shubham Mishra from Vadodara in Gujarat and another person, Umesh alias Imtiyaz Shaikh, from Palghar adjoining Mumbai have been arrested over their objectionable social media posts, he said.

After the arrest, celebrities including Swara Bhaskar, Pooja Bhatt and Richa Chadha applauded police.

BIG Thank YOU @Vadcitypolice for this prompt action against rape advocate #badassshubham #badassshubhammishra

We cannot allow this rape culture to be normalised amongst us. Thank you for holding this man accountable for this horrific comments and threats! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Impact https://t.co/rrZ37hNfQD — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 12, 2020

That’s commendable of @Vadcitypolice for taking a strong stand but there are 3 other men who have been targeting #AgrimaJoshua relentlessly with similar videos & threatening her with violence & rape. Can @AnilDeshmukhNCP @NCWIndia please ensure they are booked as well? 🙏 https://t.co/ZwWQqD1YUU — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 13, 2020

Thank you @Vadcitypolice for this swift and timely response. Citizens gradually become disappointed and hopeless with everything,when there's no rule of law, when hate has no consequences.This was a much-needed reafirrmation.May this episode act as a deterrent for other idiots. https://t.co/iP8T2droyo — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) July 12, 2020

Source: With inputs from PTI