LEGO Star Wars Battles coming soon to Apple Arcade

San Francisco: The LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games have announced LEGO Star Wars Battles, a new action-strategy game coming soon exclusively to Apple Arcade.

According to the company, players can collect and upgrade LEGO Star Wars characters, troops, and vehicles from across the Star Wars saga to build their own army; they’ll also build LEGO towers on the battlefield to strategically attack, defend, and capture territory.

Heroes and villains will have their own unique abilities, from Darth Vader’s Force Slam to Luke Skywalker’s Force Push, while locales range from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace’s Naboo to Hoth from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Also Read Is Elon Musk an alien? Guess what tech billionaire said

The Apple Arcade service now offers more than 200 games for iPhone, iPad and Mac users.

Apple Arcade was first launched in September 2019 so it has taken just under two years for Apple to provide customers with 200 titles to choose from.

With Apple Arcade, all of the games are free and there are no in-app purchase options or ads. The service is priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, and with that subscription price, all members of the family can access games.

Apple has been working with both indie developers and big name gaming companies on Apple Arcade titles since it was launched and in April 2021, Apple began re-releasing classic titles like Fruit Ninja, Monument Valley, Mini Metro, Threes and more.