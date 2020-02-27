Lenovo launches 4 new audio products with EQ technology in India

A+ A-

New Delhi: Lenovo, a Chinese multinational technology company, is strengthening its portfolio in India by launching a wide range of audio devices under EQ technology to render exceptional experience to the customers in a promising price bracket.

Lenovo is redefining the seamless integration of advanced technology and varied variations in the audio category. The company is coming up now with upgraded versions of previously launched earbuds and headphones. Equipped with advanced features and EQ Technology, the latest range includes TWS, Wireless Earphones, and headsets, which are HT10 Pro, HT20, HE18, and HD116.

Lenovo introduces EQ Technology in its latest range which enables the user to experience different frequencies of music in the same device such as for light music the clarity of sound matters the most but for dance numbers, heavy beats music you need heavy bass for the thumping sound. Both the experience is possible in these devices by changing the mode between “Pure Music” and “Extra Bass” by pressing a single button.

The technology allows two preset equalizer frequencies in the same device, this is a technology breakthrough for low-cost devices. However, earlier this was only possible in very high-end devices. This new advanced audio range from Lenovo is sure to set a benchmark in the market with an exciting price bracket.

Lenovo has partnered with Aodishi Technology Limited, a leading technology importer, to market and distribute these audio devices in India.

Interestingly priced between INR 1,999 to INR 4,499 the EQ range includes – TWS and Headsets with impressive sound quality, strong Bluetooth connectivity, and outstanding battery life.

“Lenovo audio category had received an overwhelming response from the Indian market last year. To continue the momentum among Indian customers, we are excited to launch a diverse offering in the audio devices to give unique and phenomenal experience to the customers. We believe that our product with advanced EQ technology will address the critical market requirements catering to an affordable price range. We are confident that it will resonate well with the Indian customers,” said XieSenchu, CEO, International Business at Shenzhen Aodishi Technology Limited, Lenovo Beijing’s authorized Channel Partner for Sales in India.

Adding to this, Naveen Bajaj, Head India Business, Aodishi Technology Limited, says, “We are happy to add this latest audio range to our growing portfolio from Lenovo. The new advanced range equipped with EQ mode will provide an overall experience to the customers infused with great technology and impressive battery life.”

The latest audio devices come with sleek designs and IPX5 water and sweat proof.

All these newly launched products are available at a special discount for next 2 days on Flipkart; HD 116 at INR 2,199, HT 10 Pro at INR 4,199, HT 20 at INR 3,399 and HE 18 at INR 1,899.

Here are the key specifications for the range:

HT10 Pro Specifications (TWS)

Dual EQ Mode, Support extra bass, mode, and standard Mode

48 hours playing time (including battery backup of charging case) with 200H standby time

excellent compatibility with Bluetooth 5.0 and 20M range

Price- Rs 4,499

HT 20 Specifications (TWS)

Dual EQ Mode, Support extra bass, mode, and standard Mode

25 hours of playing time (including battery backup of charging case) with 200h standby time

IPX5 sweat and water-resistant

Price – Rs 3,799

HE18 Specifications (Earphone)

Dual EQ Mode, support extra bass mode and standard mode

12 hrs of playing time with 240H standby time

Price – Rs 1,999

Pairing with two devices at the same time.

HD116 Specifications (Headset)

Dual EQ Mode, Support extra bass, mode, and standard Mode

Excellent Bluetooth 5.0, support HSP/HFP/AVRCP/A2DP

Strong Bluetooth connectivity

24 hrs playing time with 240H standby time

Price – Rs 2,499