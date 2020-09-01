Lenovo refreshes Yoga laptop series, unveils Legion gaming device

New Delhi, Sep 1 : PC and laptop leader Lenovo has launched several new premium consumer products for the holiday season, refreshing its Yoga laptop series along with a new Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop.

Launched first for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) markets, one of the devices is Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i 14-inch laptop (known as Yoga Pro 14s in China and IdeaPad Slim 9i in North America) starting at 1,899 euros available from November.

The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 9i convertible laptop (known as Yoga Pro 14C in China) will start at 1,799 euros for the leather-covered model and the 15-inch all-metal model will start at 1,999 euros and both are expected to be available starting October.

The 15-inch Lenovo Legion Slim 7i will start at 1,299 euros and is expected to be available starting October 2020, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The new class of slim laptops that includes the ultra-slim Yoga Slim 9i laptop and the new 14-inch Yoga 9i convertible offer the super-fast responsiveness of next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon) combined with graphics based on the Intel Xe architecture.

The Yoga 9i also comes in a larger 15-inch option with the performance of up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 HK-Series mobile processor enhanced by up to powerful NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti with Max-Q Design.

“Prominently featured on the new 14-inch Yoga Slim 9i laptop and optional on the 14-inch Yoga 9i convertible laptop – as a first on Lenovo consumer laptops – is an authentic black leather cover bonded with an aerospace-grade, aluminum chassis for more durability,” the company said.

The 14-inch Yoga Slim 9i is just 13.9mm (0.54 inches) and weighs only 1.26 kg. It offers up to 4K touchscreen IPS VESA DisplayHDR.

The Yoga Slim 9i model with UHD display also offers a 3D Curved-edge Display as a premium option.

Lenovo introduced the world’s lightest GeForce RTX gaming laptop available in a compact 15-inch size — the new Lenovo Legion Slim 7i with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 HK-series mobile processor which allows for unlocked gamer tuning.

“Available in Slate Grey hue and made from aerospace-grade aluminum for its strength and extreme lightness, this finely-calibrated powerhouse gaming machine offers impressive frame rates and reduced load times,” the company said.

Other NVIDIA supported features on the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i with up to GeForce RTX GPUs include enhanced ‘Deep Learning Super Sampling’ technology, which uses AI to boost frame rates by up to two-times faster than the original while retaining a sharper image with half the pixels when ray tracing is enabled.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.