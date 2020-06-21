Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates girlfriend Camila Morrone’s birthday

By Neha Published: June 21, 2020, 3:25 pm IST
Leonardo DiCaprio

Washington D.C.: American actor Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his girlfriend Camila Morrone’s 23rd birthday by partying on a yacht.

According to Page Six, the 45-year-old ‘Titanic’ actor was one of the few guests to don wear a mask at the crowded affair. Invitees wore cowboy hats and western attire.

Actor Nina Dobrev, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, actors Kevin Connolly and Lukas Haas attended the seabound affair.

The boat, a 43-meter Leight Star Super Yacht, docked at Marina Del Rey in Los Angeles. It sailed out toward Malibu at 11 am and returned to shore around 4.30 pm. (local time).

Since December 2017, Morrone and DiCaprio have been together. This February, they made their Oscars debut and it is the first time the actor has brought a date to the award show since bringing Gisele Bundchen in 2005. Morrone recently fostered a dog during quarantine.

DiCaprio rescued a man who had fallen off a yacht in St. Martin, in January.

Source: ANI
Categories
HollywoodNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close