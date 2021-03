Hyderabad: Leonine Consulting Services is going to conduct a job fair in Hyderabad at Expo Galleria, Punjagutta from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 13, 14.

According to the HR services provider, many companies including Reliance Trends, DMart, Glance, ttHub, and Airtel will attend the fair.

Entry to the job fair is free.

For further details, candidates can contact Syed Khaleel Uddin at his cellphone number 8142761734.