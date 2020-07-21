Leopard on the prowl in Telangana district; kills cattle

Medak: A Leopard has killed a cow in Thonigandla village of Ramayampet Mandal in Medak district on Monday creating panic among the villagers.

The cow was tied in the cattle shed of a villager Rangeri Ratnam.

After finding the leftover carcass of the cow near the forest area, the villagers alerted the officials of the forest department. Forest officials inspected the area and found the pugmarks of the leopard.

Earlier a leopard killing a calf was reported from the same village of Medak district in May 2020. However, no human has been attacked by the big cat so far.

Villagers claim that this is the seventh incident in which a leopard has attacked the cattle.