Leopardess killed after attacks on two children

Bijnor (UP), Jan 29 : A three-year-old leopardess was allegedly killed after it attacked two children playing near an agricultural field.

The incident took place at Mauzampur Sadat village of Nagina area, late on Wednesday.

According to villagers, the leopardess suddenly appeared on the spot where the children were playing and attacked two minors, Sajan, 14, and Kamal, 13.

On hearing their cries for help, villagers rushed to their rescue.

The leopardess hid in a nearby cane field but the villagers surrounded the field and beat the big cat death.

They then threw the carcass into a nearby pond.

On a complaint by the forest department, an FIR was filed against three persons under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The carcass was fished out from the pond and after the post-mortem, it was buried.

Arvind Srivastava, Ranger, said, “We have a video of the villagers and are identifying the culprits. As of now, a case has been registered against one Bholu and others under the Wildlife Protection Act. A probe is on.”

Since November 2019, leopards have claimed eight lives in Bijnor district.

