Less than 50K Covid cases in India for 18th day now

New Delhi, Nov 25 : With 44,376 new cases of Covid infections, India’s total cases reached 92,22,216 on Wednesday. It is the 18th straight day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day.

The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 481 new deaths occurred due to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 1,34,699.

While the active cases stood at 44,47,46, a total of 86,42,771 have recovered from the virus and have been discharged of which 37,816 were discharged in the last 24 hrs.

While the recovery rate stands at a whopping 93.72 per cent, the fatality rate is at 1.46 per cent, the Ministry data revealed.

Maharashtra remains the worst hit state with 84,238 active cases and 46,683 deaths so far. The recoveries in the state stand at 16,58,879.

Apart from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases.

National capital is also witnessing a surge. On Tuesday, it recorded 6,224 new cases and 109 deaths.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.